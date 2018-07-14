Police investigate second violent home invasion in 2 days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating the second violent home invasion in as many days in a Rhode Island city.

Police officials say five or six armed and masked men broke into a home on Lisbon Street in Providence at 12:30 a.m.

Two people were home at the time. The suspects robbed and assaulted a 19-year-old male in the house.

Authorities arrested two people nearby a short time later. It is unclear if they are connected to the break-in.

On Friday morning, armed men also broke into a home on Myrtle Street and left a family tied up inside. These two are the latest in a string of violent home invasions in the city this summer.