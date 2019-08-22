https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-fatal-shooting-in-North-Seattle-14370306.php
Police investigate fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating fatal shooting near 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle.
KIRO-TV reports the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials with the Seattle Fire Department say a man in his 30s was killed.
Around 7 a.m. all lanes on Aurora Avenue reopened to traffic.
