Police investigate discovery of body near Maine, NH border

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say they are working to identify a man whose body they found floating in the Piscataqua River.

Portsmouth Police say they received calls about the discovery of the body on Friday evening. They say the Portsmouth Fire Department located the man's body just before 7:30 p.m. on the New Hampshire side of the river.

Police say the man was found dead, and the New Hampshire Office of the Medical Examiner has been contacted. They said they had not yet identified the man as of Saturday morning. They also have yet to identify the cause of the man's death.