Police investigate death of infant
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a Connecticut infant.
Officers and rescue personnel responded to a home in New Haven on Friday after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant.
The New Haven Register reports they attempted lifesaving efforts and transported the 7-week-old baby to Yale New Haven Hospital. The baby was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m.
The North Haven Investigative Services Division, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and other agencies are working to determine what led to the death of the baby.
