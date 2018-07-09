Police investigate arrest of black teen at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia have launched an internal investigation into the arrest of a black teen at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Cellphone video posted on social media shows police struggling with the 14-year-old on the ground on Thursday, as a group of young boys and some adults yell for them to stop.

A spokeswoman for the zoo says police were flagged down by a zoo public safety officer who'd been trying to disperse the group for soliciting money from patrons.

Dana Lombardo says the group has caused problems before, including throwing rocks and harassing a female public safety officer.

She says it's zoo policy to ask anyone engaged in commercial or aggressive behavior to leave.

The teen and an adult were cited for disorderly conduct.

After community complaints, police are looking into whether the officers' actions were appropriate.