Police investigate apparent suspicious death in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent suspicious death in Rutland.

WCAX-TV reports that police say a probation officer was doing a welfare check at a home on Thursday morning when they found a man dead inside.

Rutland City Police Commander David Lachance says when they looked through a back window they saw a body on the floor.

Police are not releasing any other details. They have not released the name of the man or how he died.

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com