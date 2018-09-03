https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-after-stolen-truck-found-by-a-13201221.php
Police investigate after stolen truck found by a pond
BOSTON (AP) — Police say they're investigating after a stolen pickup truck was found by a pond in Attleboro.
WPRI-TV reports that a passerby noticed it by the water early on Monday and called police.
There was no one in the truck when police arrived.
The truck had a logo on it for an auto parts business in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
View Comments