Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Hartford.

Officers responding to a call in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood late Wednesday night found a man with stab wounds to his chest. The 19-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later arrested 44-year-old John Drayton, of Hartford, on a murder charge. Police say the suspect is being held on $1 million bond pending his arraignment.

It was the city's 15th homicide of 2018.