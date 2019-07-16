Police investigate 2 shootings in roughly same spot

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating two shootings, one of which was fatal, that took place in roughly the same spot within days of each other.

A spokesman for the Worcester district attorney says 23-year-old Leon Wilson Jr. was shot and killed on Blossom Street in Fitchburg last Thursday night.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man walked into the Fitchburg police station just after 2 a.m. and said he had been shot near the spot where Wilson was killed. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second victim's name was not released.

No arrests have been announced in either shooting.

Authorities say they are investigating "a potential connection" between the shootings.