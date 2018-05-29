Police in Utah wound motorbike rider sought in 2 robberies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Utah say an armed robbery suspect on a motorcycle was shot and wounded by an officer in a town southeast of Salt Lake City.

Cottonwood Heights police tell the Deseret News the 6:15 a.m. Tuesday shooting occurred when an officer headed to work confronted a man on a motorbike identified as a suspect in robberies at two grocery stores in Sandy.

The wounded man was hospitalized with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

It was the second police-involved shooting in less than 24 hours in Utah.

Police say a man was shot and killed by officers in the Salt Lake City area after allegedly robbing a convenience store, stealing a police truck with a K-9 dog inside, crashing into other vehicles and wielding a gun when confronted by officers.

