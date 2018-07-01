Police in Georgia: Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman.

News outlets report that jail records show Nakotah Javez Smith was arrested Saturday and charged with murder and other offenses. Smith remains in Floyd County Jail without bond.

Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett has said that Crystal Vega was shot in the head. The woman later died as a result of her injuries, and investigators named Smith as a person of interest.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.