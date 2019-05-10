https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-in-Butte-investigate-fatal-hit-and-run-13835267.php
Police in Butte investigate fatal hit-and-run crash
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Police in Butte are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in which a car collided with a motorcycle, killing the man riding the motorcycle.
Butte-Silver Bow Count Sheriff Ed Lester says officers are looking for the driver of a black 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, possibly with a Silver Bow County license plate.
KTVM-TV reports the collision happened just before 2 a.m. Friday. The road remained closed as the investigation continued Friday morning.
The victim's name has not been released.
