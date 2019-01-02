Police identify man shot to death on South Carolina porch

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials have identified a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on the porch of a home in South Carolina last week.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that North Charleston police are investigating DeTwan Walker's death on Dec. 26 as a homicide.

Police said Walker's girlfriend told them he had shot himself. Investigators say an autopsy indicated that was not what happened.

The girlfriend had said they were talking when he walked outside to the porch and she heard a shot. She told 911 dispatchers she found Walker on the porch with a gun nearby.

Police searched the home and found marijuana and pills. Walker's girlfriend has been charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4 drugs.

No arrests have been made in Walker's death.

