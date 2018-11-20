Police identify man killed in Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in upstate New York.

Rochester police say officers found 24-year-old Christopher Brock suffering from gunshot wounds on a city street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police believe he was shot about one street away from where he was found.

The search for the shooter is continuing. No arrests have been reported.