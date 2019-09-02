Police fatally shoot suspect after standoff

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — One man is dead after Canyon County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Caldwell, Idaho.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker says deputies were called Sunday morning to a report that a 49-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the home.

CBS2 reports officials communicated with the suspect for several hours, trying to get him to surrender.

At about 1:24 p.m., the suspect left the home through a back door with a handgun.

Deputies ordered him to surrender but the suspect didn't listen. Authorities say the man raised his handgun at two deputies, who then fired their weapons.

The suspect died at the scene.