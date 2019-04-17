Police disclose victims' names in weekend shooting in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have released the names of the two men shot and killed in the city last weekend.

Police on Tuesday identified the victims of Saturday night's shooting in the Mattapan neighborhood as 53-year-old Michael Dukes and 53-year-old Kevin Boyd. Dukes lived in the Hyde Park neighborhood and Boyd in Roxbury.

Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to a residential area where they found the victims. They were transported to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.

Their deaths came about a week after a 74-year-old retired hospital worker and grandmother, Eleanor Maloney, was shot and killed in a triple shooting near her Mattapan home.