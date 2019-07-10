Police didn't go inside home after 911 call; woman killed

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating whether police responded appropriately to a 911 call made from a home where a woman was later found shot to death.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced a homicide charge Wednesday against the victim's 80-year-old husband, Edgar Himel. Police are looking for Himel, who's from the Chicago area.

Authorities say a 911 call was placed from the cellphone of Himel's wife, 66-year-old Penny VanTassel-Himel, around 2:20 a.m. July 4. The woman who made the call told dispatchers she had an emergency and confirmed the address. Palmer Township police officers went there to investigate but did not go inside.

Police believe she was killed that day. Officers found her body three days later.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Himel.