Police chief charged in alleged domestic violence incident

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — A police chief in a western Pennsylvania town has been suspended with pay after authorities say he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Braddock officials announced the action against Guy Collins on Sunday, a day after he allegedly struck his girlfriend during an argument at their Pittsburgh home.

The 20-year-old woman told police that the 59-year-old Collins had struck her in the face and grabbed her about the neck during an argument about their young daughter. She also claimed he threw a kitchen chair during the incident but said it didn't striker her.

Authorities say the woman had a cut on her bottom lip, which was swollen.

Collins, who wasn't injured, is charged with simple assault. It wasn't known Monday if he's retained an attorney.