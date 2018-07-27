Police capture man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Louisiana has been apprehended in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police Colonel Ann Assumpico says state and local officers arrested 37-year-old James Santos, of Shreveport, Louisiana Friday morning in a Woonsocket apartment.

Santos has been charged as a fugitive from justice because he's wanted by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office for attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Rhode Island police say Santos robbed a man at gunpoint on July 20 in Shreveport.

They say Santos restrained the victim with duct tape, but he broke free so Santos fired five shots, striking the victim in the head.

A judge has ordered Santos held without bail pending his return to Louisiana. It couldn't be immediately determined if he has a lawyer.