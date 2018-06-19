Police arrest suspected serial arsonist blamed for 30 fires

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a man suspected of setting around 30 fires in New Haven.

Authorities say the 72-year-old acknowledged setting several of the fires after his arrest June 7, and he has been charged with reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Officials with the New Haven Fire Investigations Unit say they had been searching for a suspect in the fires since April. They say about 30 trash can fires were set within three months.

Police say the man was finally captured on surveillance video setting a fire near the New Haven Public Library June 5.