Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Minot man

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot police say a 28-year-old suspect is under arrest in last week's fatal shooting of a man on the city's northwest side.

Police on Saturday said the suspect is a man from Minot. He is in jail on suspicion of felony murder.

Authorities identify the victim as 55-year-old Mark Vickerman of Minot. Police say dispatchers received a report Friday afternoon about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is planned this week.