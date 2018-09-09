Police arrest man in homicide at Fargo hotel

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police have arrested a North Dakota man in a homicide at a hotel over the weekend.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the AmericInn Hotel around 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found a man lying in the hallway with an apparent stab wound to his lower torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He is identified as 23-year-old Jakob Dirks of West Fargo.

Police arrested a 21-year-old Cooperstown man in connection with Dirks' death.

An autopsy was ordered. The death is still under investigation.