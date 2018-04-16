Police arrest man in connection to fatal Ewa Beach shooting

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old man was shot to death while trying to enter a home in Ewa Beach.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to the Sunday morning shooting. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said the victim tried to open the front door of the suspect's home when the suspect shot him.

First responders arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other. They did not say why the victim was trying to enter the home.