Police arrest Sioux Falls man after child left alone in car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested a man who allegedly left a 1-year-old child alone in a car.

The 39-year-old Sioux Falls man faces a felony charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an employee at a downtown hotel told police a car was parked in the parking lot between 30 minutes and an hour on Saturday, and that crying was heard coming from the car.

The Argus Leader reports the employee went to the car and found the child inside. Clemens says the car was warm but the boy was unharmed.

A man claiming to own the car arrived and told police he did not know the child was in the car when he parked it. The child's mother is the man's girlfriend.

