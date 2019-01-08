Police arrest 5 in connection with casino brawl, expect more

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut tribal police have arrested five people and expect to arrest more in connection with a New Year's Day brawl at Foxwoods Resort Casino that resulted in stab wounds to three people.

Mashantucket police say the fight began around 1 a.m. in a casino garage before it spilled into the casino.

The Day reports that of the three people who suffered stab wounds in the fight, one was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. One refused treatment and on was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police Chief William Dittman says those involved in the fight didn't appear to be patrons of the casino and will be permanently barred from it.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com