Police arrest 4 in North Carolina man's death during robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested four people in the death of a man during an armed robbery.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release Friday three of the four suspects were arrested Friday and the other was arrested on Thursday. They're identified as 28-year-olds Stacey Amanda Bell and Robert Jamar Brewer, 30-year-old Earl Tieren Jackson and 18-year-old Kaila Robinson.

Jermaine Moore was pronounced dead by emergency personnel last Saturday in a home. Police aren't saying how he died.

All four suspects are charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Their status couldn't be determined Friday.