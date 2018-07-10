Police arrest 2 suspects in 2 recent torture-killings

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say jealousy was the motive in two recent killings in Mukilteo and Arlington in northeast Washington.

The Seattle Times reports police say the two men who were found dead last week in Arlington and Mukilteo had been beaten and burned with cigarettes before they were shot.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiners identified the Arlington victim as 21-year-old Mohamed Adan from Seattle. The second victim was identified as 22-year-old Ezekiel Kelly from Everett.

Adan's body was found July 1 near Blue Stilly Park in Arlington and Kelly's body was found in the woods in Mukilteo.

Two people have been arrested and are being held at Snohomish County Jail in connection with the killings.

