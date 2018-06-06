Police arrest 2 after shots fired on interstate

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police have arrested two men they say shot at a vehicle along a highway during a road rage incident.

The Oklahoman reports that 31-year-old Dustin Meadows and 27-year-old Reese Hand were booked into the Oklahoma County jail early Tuesday on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meadows also faces a charge of firearm possession after a felony conviction.

Oklahoma City police stopped two vehicles after reports of a shooting along Interstate 35. Police say they found two gunshot holes in one vehicle and a stolen shotgun in the pickup Meadows and Hand were in.

Police allege Meadows said he chased the vehicle after the victims stole their money in a drug deal.

Meadows is being held in lieu of $64,000 bail, and Hand in lieu of $30,000. Jail records don't list an attorney for either man.

