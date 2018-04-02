Police: Woman who crashed into cruiser was drunk

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the woman who sent a state trooper to the hospital after crashing into his cruiser over the weekend was drunk.

Police say 33-year-old Jennifer Rosario crashed into the rear of Trooper Michael Dargan's vehicle while he was investigating a crash on Interstate 84 in Tolland at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

The Hartford Courant reports he was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Dargan's partner was not injured.

Rosario was taken into custody, and police say she failed a series of sobriety tests. She was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving without insurance and reckless endangerment and held on $25,000 bond pending an April 26 court date.

It wasn't clear if she has a lawyer.