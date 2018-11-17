Police: Woman to be charged after 5 dead dogs found in home

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Fairfield police say they're preparing an arrest warrant for a local woman after five dead dogs were found in her home.

Police were called to the home Wednesday after the landlord discovered the carcasses.

Authorities said Saturday that officers later entered the home with a search warrant and found the decomposed bodies of five dogs. Lt. Robert Kalamaras told the Connecticut Post that conditions were deplorable with dog feces and the carcasses creating a strong bad smell.

Police say they won't name the woman until they obtain an arrest warrant for animal cruelty charges. They say she was involved with an animal rescue agency.

Officials say the dogs were left in crates and it appeared they were abandoned. No one had been in the home in some time.