Police: Woman steals 3 vehicles, slams others in wild spree

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman went on a carjacking spree in Manhattan, stealing three cars, flipping one over and crashing into more than a dozen other vehicles before being taken into custody, New York City police said.

Police said only minor injuries were reported, but the carjackings on Friday snarled traffic on the heavily traveled FDR Drive.

Aludein Marks, 25, of the Bronx, was charged with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney to comment on the charges.

Police said the carjackings began after 7 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 74th Street, where Marks allegedly ordered a motorist out of a gray Mercedes Benz sedan.

After striking a vehicle around 68th Street and York Avenue, police said, the woman made her way south on FDR Drive. She allegedly ditched the stolen sedan and then carjacked a Mercedes SUV, crashing that vehicle into a car around 34th Street.

Marks is accused of abandoning the SUV after it flipped over and forcefully removing the occupants of a Toyota Camry. Police said she slammed into 15 vehicles with that vehicle as she made her way downtown.

She was finally arrested after crashing into a barrier across from City Hall and taken to a local hospital for observation, police said

Police said they did not recover any weapons following the wild spree.