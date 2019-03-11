Police: Woman stabbed near I-70, sought help at a house

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating the death of a woman who was believed to be stabbed on or near Interstate 70 before going to a nearby house to ask for help before she died.

Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home. Arriving officers found a woman with apparent stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died later Monday morning.

Police closed the westbound lanes of I-70 for about two hours as part of the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.