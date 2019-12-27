Police: Woman stabbed boyfriend in the neck with pen

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck with a pen while he was driving.

Tammy White, 47, was involved in an argument with the man Tuesday afternoon while he was driving near Georgetown, Delaware State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz said in a news release.

White punched her boyfriend multiple times, causing him to nearly crash the vehicle and stop in the middle of the road, police said. Once he started driving again, White punched the man again and stabbed him with the pen, according to the release.

The man stopped the vehicle and made contact with another driver to call 911. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities searched the vehicle and say White had prescription drugs without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. She charged with possession, as well as felony reckless endangering and felony second-degree assault.

White was booked in the Sussex Correctional Institution, the release states. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.