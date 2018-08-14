Police: Woman shoots police officer husband, kills herself

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman has shot and wounded her police officer husband in Ohio and then fatally shot herself.

The shootings occurred Monday afternoon at a home in Painesville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland.

Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman said Tuesday that 27-year-old Gates Mills police officer Dylan Hustosky called 911 Monday afternoon to report that his wife, 29-year-old Kayleigh Hustosky, had shot him in the arm.

A SWAT team was summoned when Kayleigh Hustosky didn't respond to police phone calls. She was found dead several hours later after a robot and drones failed to detect any movement inside the home.

Dylan Hustosky was flown to a Cleveland hospital where he's in stable condition.

The couple's 3-year-old son was away visiting relatives when Dylan Hustosky was shot.