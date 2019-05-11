Police: Woman sexually assaulted, throat cut on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man on Long Island cut a woman's throat with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her in an alley.

Nassau County police say the suspect fled on foot after the attack around 4:30 a.m. Friday in Hempstead.

He's described as about 6-foot-1 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

The woman called 911 after the attack. She is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the man started talking with the 28-year-old woman near Jackson and Terrace avenues before cutting her and taking her to the alley.