Man being sought in murder of ex-girlfriend found stabbed

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man is being sought on charges in the homicide of his former girlfriend who was found stabbed to death in her car in suburban Philadelphia shortly after a 911 caller reported that her life was in danger.

Bensalem police say 45-year-old William Table is charged with homicide and kidnapping and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say a woman called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and said her boyfriend was trying to kill her. Moments later, officers responding to a reported crash found the body of 43-year-old Teresa Priestley in the vehicle.

Public safety director Fred Harran said Priestley, a mother of two, had recently separated from Table and changed the locks to the apartment Sunday.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Table.