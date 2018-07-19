Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was driving drunk when she struck and seriously injured her 15-year-old sister after the teen apparently jumped on the hood of a moving vehicle.

Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They say the teen was struck after she fell off the moving vehicle.

The girl remained hospitalized Thursday in serious condition. Her name has not been released.

The teen's 23-year-old sister was arrested at the accident scene following an alleged altercation with police. She faces four counts of aggravated assault against police, as well as single counts of drunken driving and reckless endangerment.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.