Police: Woman arrested after chase through several towns

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police say they chased a woman driving a stolen pickup truck while under the influence through several cities and towns for about 25 minutes before she crashed in a restaurant parking lot and was taken into custody.

Warwick police say they first tried to pull the woman over Friday night because they believed she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But authorities say she sped off and nearly hit an officer.

Officers from Warwick, Providence, Pawtucket and state police became involved in the chase, which ended in the parking lot of a restaurant in Pawtucket.

The woman has not been identified. Authorities say they expect to file multiple charges including driving under the influence and operating a stolen vehicle.