Police: Wheels stolen off speed trailer targeting motorists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A speed trailer placed on a busy Albuquerque street can still monitor speeding motorists but it can't move. That's because police say thieves recently stole its tires.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports police confirmed Thursday the wheels of the speed trailer were stolen and the device has been placed on metal pegs.

The device appears to be still working.

Police say the speed monitor shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.

Authorities say the trailer will be repaired.

No arrests have been made.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com