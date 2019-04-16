Police: Welfare agency had reports on couple whose son died

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say child welfare authorities had received abuse reports about a Wichita couple whose 3-year-old had been dead for days when his body was found in a crib in their mobile home.

Capt. Brent Allred says an autopsy will determine the cause of death for Zaiden Javonovich, whose parents were booked into jail last week on suspicion of murder. Police also say a 4-month-old boy who was taken from their home Thursday in critical condition is improving.

Police responding to a domestic disturbance first encountered the parents as they walked back to the home. Police said they hadn't received abuse reports and provided no details on the Kansas Department for Children and Families' involvement with the family.

The agency told KSNW-TV reports that it won't release details while it's investigating.

___

Information from: KSNW-TV.