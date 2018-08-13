https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Victim-hospitalized-with-shooting-injuries-13153514.php
Police: Victim hospitalized with shooting injuries
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say they're investigating a shooting.
Authorities say a man was shot in a gray Nissan around 6:15 p.m. in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park.
Boston Police Department officers responded to the scene.
The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening. There is no word from police on whether a suspect is in custody.
No further information is immediately available.
