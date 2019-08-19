Police: Utah woman hit aging parents with cane, oxygen tanks

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — A northern Utah woman has been arrested after authorities say she beat her parents with a cane and oxygen tanks and poured laundry detergent on them.

Court documents show that 42-year-old Anne Helene Cockrell was arrested Saturday on suspicion of abuse and assault. Her parents are both over 65 years old.

Authorities say Cockrell visited her parents at a Salt Lake City suburb hotel and "went crazy" on them using her mother's cane and oxygen tank. She said she wanted to kill them.

Documents say her father suffered minor injuries, but don't say if the mother was injured.

Court records show Cockrell had previously been charged with abusing her parents but the charges were dismissed in a deal with prosecutors.

Cockrell is booked in jail. It's unknown if she has an attorney.