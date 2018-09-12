Police: Troopers wound armed man; 2nd man found beaten

HALLSTEAD, Pa. (AP) — State police say troopers shot and wounded an armed man as they were investigating a disturbance at a home in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Police in Susquehanna County say the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. in a home in the small community of Hallstead near the New York border.

Police spokesman Robert Urban says the responding troopers were met outside the home by a man carrying a firearm who refused to comply with "numerous verbal commands" and the troopers opened fire.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken to a New York hospital and listed in stable condition. He faces extradition on aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering and terroristic threat charges. A 66-year-old man found beaten in the home was hospitalized in stable condition.