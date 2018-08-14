Police: Boy, 2, dies after fall from 24th-floor balcony

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A toddler has died after falling from a 24th-floor balcony at the same northern Virginia apartment complex where a 3-year-old fell from an open window and died months ago.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Tuesday that an adult caregiver was helping another child in the apartment Monday afternoon when the 2-year-old boy fell to his death from a balcony at the Skyline Towers Apartments in Falls Church.

Police spokesman Christopher Sharp said at a news conference Monday that the child was pronounced dead at the scene. He says it's the same apartment building complex where a 3-year-old boy died after falling from an open bedroom window in May.

Police say the investigation into the latest death is continuing.