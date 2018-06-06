Police: Tip by driver led to hatchet death suspect's arrest

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Domenic Micheli, who authorities say attacked and killed his former boss, Joel Paavola, early Monday, June 4, 2018, with a hatchet and another bladed instrument at The Balance Training center in the Nashville area. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Domenic Micheli, who authorities say attacked and killed his former boss, Joel Paavola, early Monday, June 4, 2018, with a hatchet and ... more Photo: AP Police: Tip by driver led to hatchet death suspect's arrest 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a driver's tip led to an arrest in a Tennessee hatchet killing this week.

Lt. Jeremy Smith of the Bowling Green post says a concerned motorist called police Tuesday evening about a silver car on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee border.

He says the driver had seen news coverage about the car and 36-year-old suspect Domenic Micheli.

Smith says State Police then stopped the car and arrested Micheli without incident. Now he's in the Warren County Jail charged with being a fugitive pending extradition to Tennessee.

Nashville police say Micheli attacked his ex-boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, with a hatchet and another bladed instrument as Paavola led a workout at the fitness center. Police say Paavola had fired Micheli from the gym 14 months ago.