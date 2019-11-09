Police: Tennessee woman lost fetus after man assaulted her

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a woman has lost her fetus after a man assaulted her.

Johnson City Police say 25-year-old Dominique Fleming of Kingsport faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony murder in the Nov. 3 incident.

Police say they responded to a Johnson City trailer park about a woman suffering a severe head injury from an assault. Police say she was pregnant, lost the fetus due to complications from the assault and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police investigators identified the suspect as Fleming. He was arrested Friday by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service and is being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

It's unclear if Fleming has a lawyer to comment.