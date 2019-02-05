Police: Tennessee man threw cigarette trash can at firetruck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man threw a container for disposing of cigarette butts at a firetruck, disabling the vehicle while it was responding to an emergency call.

Knoxville police say they arrested 42-year-old Jeremy Wynn on Sunday on charges of vandalism, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say that early Sunday, Wynn took the cigarette butt receptacle and tossed it in the front of the Knoxville Fire Department firetruck while it had its lights and siren on. The container got lodged between the front axle and tie rod of the truck, disabling it.

Police say Wynn fled on foot, but the firefighters chased and caught him at a hotel.

Police say another firetruck responded to the emergency call.

It wasn't immediately clear if Wynn has an attorney.