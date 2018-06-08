Police: Teen stabbed aunt and 7-year-old girl

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy stabbed his aunt and her 7-year-old daughter in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports police were called to a Waverly home at 2:10 a.m. Thursday and found 33-year-old Brandi Hawthorne Smith and her daughter with multiple stab wounds.

The two were transported to a nearby hospital, and Hawthorne Smith was treated and released. The child's condition has not been released.

Waverly police say the teen fled the scene in his aunt's car, and he was located around 8 a.m. after he crashed the car on Route 32 near Piketon.

The teen is facing felony assault and domestic violence charges. Police have not released a motive for the stabbings.

