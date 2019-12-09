Police: Teen killed pregnant woman and boyfriend in robbery

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta have arrested a teenager, saying he shot and killed two other teens in a drug-related robbery.

Aljahon Joyner, 17, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Savannah Fulmer and 19-year-old Dahmir Robinson, McDonough, police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told local news outlets. Joyner is also charged with feticide because Fulmer was pregnant.

A passerby found Robinson and Fulmer shot dead inside a car on Thursday in McDonough.

Joyner is being charged as an adult, authorities said. He's also charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

He remains jailed without bail on Monday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Relatives said Fulmer and Robinson, a 2019 Woodland High School graduate, had been in a relationship for three years.

Fulmer had been a senior softball player at Eagles Landing High School. Her coach said the team will retire Fulmer's number.