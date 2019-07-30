Police: Teen charged with killing child didn't act alone

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — The police chief of a South Carolina city says a teen charged with fatally shooting an 11-year-old girl and wounding two other people did not act alone.

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart tells the Independent Mail that someone had to drive the boy to the scene of the crime and pick him up.

He says someone knows exactly what happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 23 when dozens of gunshots were fired into Ja'Naiya Scott's home, but they won't talk. Now the department is seeking social media and cellphone records. Stewart says the search warrants for those records were signed weeks ago, but authorities still are waiting to receive the requested materials.

Stephen Braden Powell is charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.

